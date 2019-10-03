TSX futures slip as global growth concerns weigh on oil

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as oil prices slipped, pressured by concerns about global economic growth.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX fell 0.83% to 16,310.97 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.17% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.27%. .N

Canadian M&A activity fell by 31% in the third quarter to its lowest in eight quarters and initial public offerings also slowed, according to Refinitiv data, with economic headwinds and a decline in cannabis deals among the drivers.

Australian agribusiness company Webster Ltd WBA.AX said it has signed a deal for a A$854 million takeover by shareholder PSP Investments, one of Canada's biggest pension funds.

Canadian miner Iamgold Corp IMG.TO has partially halted work at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname after an influx of illegal miners blockaded operations, local media reported.

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$60 from C$70

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$81 from C$83

Gold futures GCc2: $1504.3; +0.01% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.56; -0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $57.64; -0.09% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Sep: Prior 53,480

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 215,000; Prior 213,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 212,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 1.645 mln; Prior 1.650 mln

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Sep: Prior 51.0

0945 Markit Services PMI final for Sep: Prior 50.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Aug: Prior -0.6%

1000 Durable goods R mm for Aug: Prior 0.2%

1000 Factory orders mm for Aug: Expected -0.2%; Prior 1.4%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Aug: Prior 0.5%

1000 Non-defense cap ex-aircraft R mm for Aug: Prior -0.2%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Aug: Prior 0.3%

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for Sep: Expected 55.0; Prior 56.4

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity for Sep: Expected 59.0; Prior 61.5

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment Index for Sep: Prior 53.1

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Sep: Prior 60.3

1000 ISM Non-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Sep: Prior 58.2

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

