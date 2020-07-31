TSX futures slip ahead of GDP data

July 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock slid on Friday, ahead of the release of the country's economic growth data later in the session.

The July 6-9 Reuters poll of 32 economists predicted the quarter through June to look a bit worse, shrinking 40% compared with 37.5% predicted in a poll taken two months back. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

That follows a report on Thursday showing the U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.09% higher at 16,299.29.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.94%. .N

Air Canada AC.TO reported a loss for the second quarter on Friday, hit by a plunge in passenger numbers as coronavirus-driven travel restrictions slammed demand

Intact Financial Corp IFC.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$155 from C$140 Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Tervita Corp TEV.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1974.1; +1.26% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.19; +0.63% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.28; +0.79% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Jun: Expected -0.5%; Prior -4.2%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jun: Prior 8.1%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jun: Expected 5.5%; Prior 8.2%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jun: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jun: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PCE price index mm for Jun: Prior 0.1%

0830 PCE price index yy for Jun: Prior 0.5%

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q2: Prior 0.9%

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q2: Prior 0.4%

0830 Employment costs for Q2: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.8%

0945 Chicago PMI for Jul: Expected 43.9; Prior 36.6

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Jul: Expected 73.0; Prior 73.2

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Jul: Prior 84.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Jul: Prior 66.2

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Jul: Prior 3.1%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Jul: Prior 2.7%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Jun: Prior 1.5%

