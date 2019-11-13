TSX futures slip after Trump threatens to increase tariffs

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" increase tariffs if China failed to sign a trade deal.

Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "close" to a "phase one" trade deal, but largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China's "cheating" on trade.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.16% to 16,909.38 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.46%. .N

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as consumers shopped more at its pharmacies and food stores.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO reported quarterly earnings above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, lifted by higher orders from department stores for its parkas and jackets.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada's biggest state pension investors, plans to potentially double its allocation to infrastructure to as much as 15% over the next four years.

First Cobalt Corp FCC.V is in advanced talks with Canada's Ontario province to finance the $37.5 million required to restart its idled cobalt refinery, President and Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell said in an interview on Tuesday.

Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO and Tilray Inc TLRY.O both reported selling prices that nearly halved, while expenses for both the Canadian pot producers soared in the third quarter.

Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$12 from C$13

Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$110 from C$108

Terago Inc TGO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$12 from C$12.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1465.3; +0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.45; -0.62% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $61.48; -0.93% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Oct: Expected 2.4%; Prior 2.4%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Oct: Expected 257.227; Prior 256.759

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Oct: Prior 264.60

0830 CPI mm, SA for Oct: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.0%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Oct: Expected 1.7%; Prior 1.7%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

0830 (approx.) CPI mm NSA for Oct: Prior 0.080%

0830 (approx.) CPI Index SA for Oct: Prior 256.360

0830 (approx.) Cleveland fed CPI for Oct: Prior 0.2%

1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Nov: Prior 62.12

1400 Federal budget for Oct: Expected -$133.00 bln; Prior $83.00 bln

($1= C$1.32)

