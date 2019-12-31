Companies

TSX futures slightly down ahead of New Year holiday

Contributor
Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the New Year holiday.

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the New Year holiday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 0.41% to 17,098.56 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.11%. .N

TOP STORY TOP/CAN

French aeronautics group Latecoere LAEP.PA has agreed to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO electrical wiring interconnection system business based in the Mexican state of Querétaro for around $50 million, the companies said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1526.1; rose 0.49% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.48; fell 0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.46; fell 0.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 (approx) Monthly home price mm for Oct: Prior 0.6%

0900 (approx) Monthly home price yy for Oct: Prior 5.1%

0900 (approx) Monthly Home Price Index for Oct: Prior 279.2

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Prior 0.1%

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Oct: Expected 2.2; Prior 2.1

1000 Consumer Confidence for Dec: Expected 128.2; Prior 125.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular