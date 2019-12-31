TSX futures slightly down ahead of New Year holiday

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the New Year holiday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 0.41% to 17,098.56 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.11%. .N

TOP STORY TOP/CAN

French aeronautics group Latecoere LAEP.PA has agreed to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO electrical wiring interconnection system business based in the Mexican state of Querétaro for around $50 million, the companies said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1526.1; rose 0.49% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.48; fell 0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.46; fell 0.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0900 (approx) Monthly home price mm for Oct: Prior 0.6%

0900 (approx) Monthly home price yy for Oct: Prior 5.1%

0900 (approx) Monthly Home Price Index for Oct: Prior 279.2

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Oct: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Oct: Prior 0.1%

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Oct: Expected 2.2; Prior 2.1

1000 Consumer Confidence for Dec: Expected 128.2; Prior 125.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.