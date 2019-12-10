TSX futures slide on lower oil prices

Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as crude prices fell on slowing global demand outlook, while a looming U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese goods weighed on sentiment.
