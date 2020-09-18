TSX futures shrug off lower oil prices

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Friday, even as oil prices slipped after Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar said a blockade on Libyan oil exports, which has been in place since January, would be lifted.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's July retail sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower at 16,246.72 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 36 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.25 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 51.75 points, or 0.47%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent "reckless careless people" from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. ID:nL1N2GE0ZX

Carolyn Wilkins, the senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada who lost her bid for the top job just four months ago, will not seek a second term, the bank said on Thursday. ID:nL1N2GE1G7

Shares of Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO jumped more than 30% in their market debut on Thursday after the Canadian payment processing firm raised $700 million in the largest ever technology company offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1952.6; +0.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.8; -0.41% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.08; -0.51% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Current account for Q2: Expected -157.9 bln; Prior -104.2 bln

1000 Leading index change mm for Aug: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.4%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Sep: Expected 75.0; Prior 74.1

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Sep: Expected 83.9; Prior 82.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Sep: Expected 67.8; Prior 68.5

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 3.1%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Sep: Prior 2.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1=C$1.32)

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.