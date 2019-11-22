TSX futures rise on U.S.-China trade optimism

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were up on Friday, as investors were hopeful about China's willingness to work with the U.S. on the trade deal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing wants to work out a deal with Washington and has been trying to avoid a trade war - but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing as efforts continue to strike at least a limited deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.

A senior Chinese diplomat urged the United States to compromise in order to develop stable relations between the countries.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET or 12:00 p.m. GMT.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.04% to 16,999.19 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.31%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO has been added to a global list of systemic banks that must hold extra capital with Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE dropping a rank, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Friday.

Canada's housing market has turned the corner and prices will increase modestly faster over the coming few years, a Reuters poll of economists and property market analysts predicted, but with no return to boom times any time soon.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$110 from C$109

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$40 from C$38

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$117 from C$111

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1471; rose 0.51% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.33; fell 0.43% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.87; fell 0.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 50.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 51.5; Prior 51.3

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 51.0; Prior 50.6

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov: Expected 95.7; Prior 95.7 1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov: Expected 111.4; Prior 110.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov: Expected 86.1; Prior 85.9

1000 (approx.) U Mich 1 year inflation final for Nov: Prior 2.5%

1000 (approx.) U Mich 5-year inflation final for Nov: Prior 2.4%

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Prior 8

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior -3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((s.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.