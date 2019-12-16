TSX futures rise on trade optimism

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, following a preliminary trade agreement between the United States and China, which was announced on Friday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Data on Canadian securities is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.33% at 17,003.13 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.41. .N

Cineworld will buy Canada's Cineplex CGX.TO for $1.65 billion in cash, making the British firm the biggest cinema operator in North America, as it looks to tackle increasing competition from online streaming services.

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO and Centamin Plc have agreed to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between top managers of the two companies, Endeavour said, driving Centamin's share price higher.

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC raises target price to C$53 from C$50.

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform".

Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO: CIBC raises rating to "neutral" from "underperformer".

Gold futures GCc2: $1,477.7; -0.06% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.08; +0.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.41; +0.29% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Expected 4.00; prior 2.90

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Dec: prior 52.0

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 52.6; prior 52.6

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 52.0; prior 51.6

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Dec: Expected 70; prior 70

($1 = C$1.32)

