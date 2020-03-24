TSX futures rise on stimulus measures

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors were encouraged after the U.S. Federal Reserve took aggressive measures to prop up the economy, a move which also boosted the price of oil.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 5.3% at 11,228.49 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 4.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 rose 5.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 5.02%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bombardier BBDb.TO will suspend Canadian production of its corporate jets to comply with restrictions imposed by provincial governments aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Most of Manulife Financial Corp's MFC.TO employees in China have returned to work in its offices, as the spread of the new coronavirus slows, the chief executive of the Toronto-listed insurer said on Monday.

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO on Monday cut its 2020 production outlook and suspended share repurchases for the year following the decline in crude oil prices and the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cardiol Therapeutics CRDL.TO: Altacorp Capital cuts target price to C$8.15 from C$9

Gildan Activewear GIL.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$23 from C$42

Rogers Sugar RSI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,671; +6.60% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $24.63; +5.39% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $28.15; -4.14% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 (approx.) Build permits number for Feb: Prior 1.464 mln

0800 (approx.) Build permits R change mm for Feb: Prior -5.5%

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Mar: Prior 49.6

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 42.8; Prior 50.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar: Expected 42.0; Prior 49.4

1000 New home sales-units for Feb: Expected 0.750 mln; Prior 0.764 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Feb: Expected -2.0%; Prior 7.9%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.44)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.