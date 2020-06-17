TSX futures rise on stimulus, economic recovery hopes

June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures gained on Wednesday as stimulus hopes rose, supported by improved U.S. retail sales that indicate a sooner-than-expected global economic recovery.

U.S. retail sales increased the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened.

While Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's assurance to support the nation's economic recovery using policy tools further bolstered investors sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Inflation data for May is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.02% higher at 15,515.83.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.71% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.62% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.52%. .N

Three employees of the former Barrick Gold ABX.TO unit Acacia Mining were released from jail in Tanzania on Tuesday after agreeing a plea bargain deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$0.75 from C$0.50

MCloud Technologies Corp MCLD.V: Eight Capital starts with buy rating and target price of C$8

Transat AT Inc TRZ.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$18

Gold futures GCc2: $1,717.3; -0.82% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.92; -1.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.66; -0.73% O/R

0830 Building permits data for May: Expected 1.228 mln; Prior 1.066 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for May: Prior -21.4%

0830 Housing starts number for May: Expected 1.095 mln; Prior 0.891 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for May: Prior -30.2%

($1= C$1.35)

