TSX futures rise on Sino-U.S. trade optimism

October 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday on hopes of a breakthrough in trade talks between China and the United States following positive comments from the two sides.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he thought a trade deal between the United States and China could be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and 17.

China's vice-premier Liu He said on Friday that China will work with the United States to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.30% to 16,377.12 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.28%. .N

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO is engaged in succession planning for Chief Executive Jim Smith as "a matter of good governance," the business information company said on Sunday.

Gold miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO said it had reached a deal to settle a long-running tax dispute between Tanzania and mining group Acacia, which Barrick bought in a $1.2 billion transaction approved by a British court last month.

