TSX futures rise on signs of improved oil demand

May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices firmed up on signs of improving demand, supported by hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data for April is due at 08:30 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.68% higher at 14,885.48 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$73 from C$106

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Cervus Equipment Corp CERV.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$86.50 from C$110

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$17.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,755.3; +0.56% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $32.18; +0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $35.2; +1.59% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1 = C$1.39)

