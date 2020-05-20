TSX futures rise on signs of improved oil demand

US Markets
Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as oil prices firmed up on signs of improving demand, supported by hopes for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data for April is due at 08:30 ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.68% higher at 14,885.48 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.05%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$73 from C$106

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Cervus Equipment Corp CERV.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$8 from C$9.5.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$86.50 from C$110

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$16 from C$17.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,755.3; +0.56% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $32.18; +0.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $35.2; +1.59% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1 = C$1.39)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

