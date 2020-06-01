TSX futures rise on relief over Trump's China response

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday as investors were relieved the U.S. response to China's national security legislation in Hong Kong was milder than initially feared.

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data for May is expected at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.46% lower at 15,192.83 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 fell 0.27%. .N

The shift to electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies could disrupt crude oil demand on a similar scale to the COVID-19 pandemic, Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO chief executive said on Monday.

Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$22 from C$19

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperform

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC raises target price to C$67 from C$58

Gold futures GCc2: $1736.3; -0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $35.36; -0.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $38.03; +0.5% O/R

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior 39.8

1000 Construction spending mm for Apr: Expected -6.0%; Prior 0.9%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 43.0; Prior 41.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected 37.0; Prior 35.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Expected 35.0; Prior 27.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 27.1

($1 = C$1.37)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

