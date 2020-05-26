US Markets
BNS

TSX futures rise on recovery hopes as lockdowns ease

Contributor
Priyanka Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery following an easing of lockdowns by several countries led investors to overlook the Sino-U.S. tensions.

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery following an easing of lockdowns by several countries led investors to overlook the Sino-U.S. tensions.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 1.1% at 15,075.42 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.95% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.79% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.66%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates due to a strong performance in the capital markets business, but the bank's loan loss provisions jumped two-fold.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CAE Inc CAE.TO : Scotiabank raises target price to C$24 from C$22

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,725.3; -0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $34.06; +2.44% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $36.04; +1.52% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 (approx.) Building permits R number for April: Prior 1.074 mln

0800 (approx.) Building permits R change mm for April: Prior -20.8%

0830 National Activity Index for April: Prior -4.19

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for March: Prior 0.7%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for March: Prior 5.7%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for March: Prior 287.0

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for March: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for March: Prior 0.5%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for March: Expected 3.3%; Prior 3.5%

1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for May: Expected 88.0; Prior 86.9

1000 New home sales units for April: Expected 0.490 mln; Prior 0.627 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for April: Expected -21.9%; Prior -15.4%

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May: Prior -73.70

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.39)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS CAE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular