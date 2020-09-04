TSX futures rise on oil gains

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, supported by higher oil prices, while investors also awaited data on monthly domestic jobs due later in the day.

Canada is likely to add 275,000 jobs in August, continuing a gain of 418,500 jobs in July, as per a Reuters poll.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.34% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Domestic job data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.49% lower at 16,448.90.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.73%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Cable operator Altice USA Inc ATUS.N and Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said on Thursday they will pursue deal talks for Cogeco Inc's CGO.TO assets after a C$10.3 billion bid was rejected by the Canadian telecom company's board.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Titan Mining Corp TI.TO: Scotiabank raises to sector perform from sector underperform; raises target price to C$0.50 from C$0.10

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1937.8; +0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.8; +1.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.45; +0.86% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Aug: Expected 1,400,000; Prior 1,763,000

0830 Private payrolls for Aug: Expected 1,200,000; Prior 1,462,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Aug: Expected 50,000; Prior 26,000

0830 Government payrolls for Aug: Prior 301,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Aug: Expected 9.8%; Prior 10.2%

0830 Average earnings mm for Aug: Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Aug: Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.8%

0830 Average workweek hours for Aug: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Aug: Prior 61.4%

0830 U6 underemployment for Aug: Prior 16.5%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.