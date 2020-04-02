TSX futures rise on hopes of oil price war resolution

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday as oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade deficit data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 3.76% at 12,876.37 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.76% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.1%. .N

Canada-based integrated oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy CVE.TO said it would further reduce its full-year capital spending plans by C$150 million, citing low global oil prices.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO on Wednesday suspended its forecast for 2020, blaming uncertainties fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$23 from C$11

Extendicare Inc EXE.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.75

Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$4.5 from C$5

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$15.50 from C$19

Gold futures GCc2: $1,601; +1.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $22.32; +10.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $27.35; +10.55% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Mar: Prior 56,660

0830 International trade for Feb: Expected -$40.0 bln; Prior -$45.3 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Feb: Prior -59.89 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 3,500,000; Prior 3,283,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 998,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 4.882 mln; Prior 1.803 mln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 867.9

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Mar: Prior 51.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Feb: Prior 0.1%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Feb: Prior 1.2%

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.5%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior -0.6%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -0.8%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior -0.1%

