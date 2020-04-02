US Markets

TSX futures rise on hopes of oil price war resolution

Contributor
Priyanka Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday as oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday as oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade deficit data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 3.76% at 12,876.37 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.76% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.58% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.1%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada-based integrated oil and natural gas company Cenovus Energy CVE.TO said it would further reduce its full-year capital spending plans by C$150 million, citing low global oil prices.

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO on Wednesday suspended its forecast for 2020, blaming uncertainties fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Airboss of America Corp BOS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$23 from C$11

Extendicare Inc EXE.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$7.75 from C$8.75

Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$4.5 from C$5

Sienna Senior Living Inc SIA.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$15.50 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,601; +1.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $22.32; +10.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $27.35; +10.55% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Mar: Prior 56,660

0830 International trade for Feb: Expected -$40.0 bln; Prior -$45.3 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Feb: Prior -59.89 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 3,500,000; Prior 3,283,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 998,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 4.882 mln; Prior 1.803 mln

0945 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 867.9

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Mar: Prior 51.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Feb: Prior 0.1%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Feb: Prior 1.2%

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.5%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior -0.6%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -0.8%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior -0.1%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.41)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular