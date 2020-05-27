TSX futures rise on hopes of cenbank stimulus

May 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday, after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz raised hopes of more monetary stimulus, even as the economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank has slashed its key interest rate thrice to a record low of 0.25% since the outbreak started and launched its first ever large-scale bond buying program to alleviate stress in financial markets.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.97% at 0700 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.48% at 15,148.12 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.76%. .N

Canada's building permits data for April is due at 0830 a.m. ET.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO reported quarterly profit below analysts' estimates as it set aside more money to cover potential loan losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$56 from C$53

Dream Unlimited Corp DRM.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$11

Uranium Participation Corp U.TO: TD Securities raises to buy from hold

Vermilion Energy VET.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$8 from C$6

Gold futures GCc2: $1,697.5; -0.53% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $34.01; -1.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $35.70; -1.38% O/R

1000 (approx). Rich Fed Composite Index for May: Prior -53

1000 (approx). Rich Fed, Services Index for May: Prior -87

1000 (approx). Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May: Prior -70

1030 (approx). Texas Service Sector Outlook for May: Prior -81.7

1030 (approx). Dallas Fed Services Revenues for May: Prior -65.4

($1 = C$1.37)

