TSX futures rise on higher oil prices, upbeat global factory activity

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday, supported by higher oil prices and surveys showing global manufacturing activity picking up after a coronavirus-led downturn.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 0.47%, climbing for the third day, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 rose 0.22%, supported by a report that U.S. crude inventories fell. O/R

Manufacturing surveys around the world showed expanding activity in August, although the outlook remains shaky.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Canadian labour productivity data for second-quarter is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.79% higher at 16,644.99.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.64% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.94%. .N

Calfrac Well Services CFW.TO investor Wilks Brothers LLC said on Tuesday it would launch a hostile C$26.13 million ($20 million) takeover bid for one of Canada's largest oilfield service providers.

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$82 from C$81

Guardian Capital Group Ltd GCGa.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$32 from C$26

Gold futures GCc2: $1963.1; -0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.96; +0.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $0.48; +0.22% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Aug: Expected 950,000; Prior 167,000

0945 ISM-New York Index for Aug: Prior 807.8

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Aug: Prior 53.5

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Jul: Prior 9.9%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jul: Prior 11.2%

1000 Factory orders mm for Jul: Expected 6.0%; Prior 6.2%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jul: Prior 2.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Jul: Prior 1.9%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jul: Prior 4.4%

