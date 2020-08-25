TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian main stock index's futures rose on Tuesday following gains in oil prices due to massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast due to tropical storms Marco and Laura.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 0.71%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 0.21%.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.66% higher at 16,626.64.

On Tuesday, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.08%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50 Stella-Jones Inc SJ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$48

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$89 from C$75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1921; -0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.71; +0.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.45; +0.71% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Jul: Prior 1.495 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Jul: Prior 18.8%

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jun: Prior -0.3%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jun: Prior 4.9%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jun: Prior 287.3

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jun: Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jun: Expected 3.8%; Prior 3.7%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Aug: Expected 93.0; Prior 92.6

1000 New home sales-units for Jul: Expected 0.785 mln; Prior 0.776 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jul: Expected 1.3%; Prior 13.8%

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Aug: Prior 10

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Aug: Prior -14

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Aug: Prior 23

