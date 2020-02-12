TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, aided by a rally in crude prices as fewer new coronavirus cases stir investor optimism that oil demand from China may begin to improve.

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rose 0.21% to 17,777.11 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.40% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.52%. .N

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy CVE.TO posted a surprise loss on Wednesday as weak refining margins muted benefit from higher production and more sales in the United States.

Mainstreet Equity Corp MEQ.TO: Altacorp Capital raises target price to C$100 from C$90

Martinrea International Inc MRE.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$17 from C$16

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$45 from C$42

Gold futures GCc2: $1,566.5; -0.10% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $50.77; +1.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.19; +2.18% O/R

1400 Federal budget for Jan: Expected -$11.50 bln; Prior -$13.30 bln

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)

