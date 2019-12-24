TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index pointed to a higher opening on Tuesday, as oil prices rose in low-volume pre-Christmas trading on positive comments from Russia's energy minister.

Cooperation with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would continue "until the market requires it", Russia's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said in an interview on Monday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE ended 0.06% higher at 17,128.71 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.09%. .N

