TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were higher on Monday, as oil prices rose, supported by hints that OPEC and its allies may agree to deepen output cuts at a meeting this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.28% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.17% at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.09%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd 601899.SS, one of China's biggest gold miners, has signed an agreement to buy Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc CNL.TO, saying the purchase would increase its gold reserves and boost cash flow and profit.

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO said on Sunday that two employees working at its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan are missing following a "significant rock movement" at a waste rock dump.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO: Scotiabank cuts rating to sector perform

Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating

Lassonde Industries LASa.TO: National Bank of Canada initiates coverage with sector perform rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1461.5; -0.58 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $56.63; +2.65 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $62.09; +2.65 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov: Prior 52.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 49.2; Prior 48.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Nov: Expected 47.0; Prior 45.5

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov: Prior 47.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov: Prior 49.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Siddharth.athreyav@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.