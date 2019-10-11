TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main index futures rose on Friday, as oil prices jumped on reports of missile attacks on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia.

Iranian media and officials reported that a state-owned oil tanker was hit by two missiles in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, raising the prospect of supply disruptions from a crucial producing region.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on employment change and unemployment rate are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

Stock market is closed on Monday, October 14 for Thanksgiving Day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.26% higher at 16,422.68 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.9% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.87% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.01%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: Jefferies cuts target price to C$7 from C$14

BRP Inc DOO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$58 from C$51

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: Jefferies raises rating to "hold" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1495.2; fell 0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $54.38; rose 1.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $59.87; rose 1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.5%

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.6%

1000 U Mich Sentiment preliminary for Oct: Expected 92.0; Prior 93.2

1000 U Mich Conditions preliminary for Oct: Expected 107.5; Prior 108.5

1000 U Mich Expectations preliminary for Oct: Expected 81.7; Prior 83.4

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.4%

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

