TSX futures rise on higher oil prices

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as oil prices gained on rising Middle East tensions after a key Saudi Arabian supply hub was knocked out in an attack last weekend.

Oil prices were on track to jump more than 7% this week, their biggest weekly rise in months.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.35% to 16,859.77 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.25%. .N

Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO is drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

AGF Management Ltd AGFb.TO: TD Securities raises price target to C$7 from C$5.50

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: RBC raises target price to C$17 from C$14

Baylin Technologies Inc BYL.TO: Cormark cuts to Market perform from buy

Gold futures GCc2: $1,504.5; +0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.72; +1.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.93; +0.82% O/R

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1= C$1.33)

