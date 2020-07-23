TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

July 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as gold prices gained on deteriorating bilateral relations between the United States and China.

Canadian shares are headed for their fourth straight week of gains, lifted by encouraging domestic economic data and unprecedented global stimulus.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET, as gains were capped by bleak earnings reports.

Miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO reported an 82% slump in second-quarter adjusted profit, as prices and demand for its products fell due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO posted a second-quarter loss and said the worst was behind the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX closed 0.05% higher at 16,171.06 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 104 points, or 0.39%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 81.5 points, or 0.75%. .N

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rights.

Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled on the back of a rapid decline in global demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada's Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO missed quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, as coronavirus-led restrictions hurt demand for its wireless services while cancellation of sporting activities sparked a slump in ad sales.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,879.4; +0.77% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.85; -0.12% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.22; -0.16% O/R

The U.S. Labor Department's most timely data on the economy is likely to show about 1.30 million filed for jobless claims last week, unchanged from the prior week as a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

