TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global cases of coronavirus on Sunday, raising concerns about a slower-than-expected economic recovery.

Gold futures GCc2 rose as much as $1,767.6 an ounce, hitting a one-month high, as investors were drawn to safe-havens.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.04% lower at 15,474.20.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.57% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.7%. .N

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO said on Friday it adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", nearly a week after Britain's Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L abandoned its $1.65 billion deal to buy the Canadian theater chain.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO resumed operation on Saturday of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline in the U.S. Great Lakes, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, the country's biggest railroad, is banking on growth in consumer products and supply-chain diversification in Asia, to revive traffic on its underutilized eastern Canadian rail lines, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Bonavista Energy Corp BNP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$0.10 from C$0.25

Exco Technologies Ltd XTC.TO: BMO raises target price to C$7 from C$6

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$20.50 from C$19

Gold futures GCc2: $1,751.8; +0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.5; -0.63% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.99; -0.45% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -16.74

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 4.20 mln; Prior 4.33 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected -2.3%; Prior -17.8%

($1= C$1.36)

