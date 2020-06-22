US Markets
ENB

TSX futures rise on higher gold prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global cases of coronavirus on Sunday, raising concerns about a slower-than-expected economic recovery.

Gold futures GCc2 rose as much as $1,767.6 an ounce, hitting a one-month high, as investors were drawn to safe-havens.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.04% lower at 15,474.20.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.57% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.7%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO said on Friday it adopted a shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", nearly a week after Britain's Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L abandoned its $1.65 billion deal to buy the Canadian theater chain.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO resumed operation on Saturday of one leg of its Line 5 oil pipeline in the U.S. Great Lakes, after a two-day shutdown due to damage to the other line, a spokesman said.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, the country's biggest railroad, is banking on growth in consumer products and supply-chain diversification in Asia, to revive traffic on its underutilized eastern Canadian rail lines, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bonavista Energy Corp BNP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$0.10 from C$0.25

Exco Technologies Ltd XTC.TO: BMO raises target price to C$7 from C$6

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$20.50 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,751.8; +0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.5; -0.63% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.99; -0.45% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for May: Prior -16.74

1000 Existing home sales for May: Expected 4.20 mln; Prior 4.33 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May: Expected -2.3%; Prior -17.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB CNR

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular