TSX futures rise on higher bullion prices

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday, ahead of the release of the country's GDP growth data for June, helped by higher bullion prices.

Data on Canada's gross domestic product for June are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The economy is expected to show a 5.6% expansion in June, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold rose 1%, on course for its first weekly gain in three, as the dollar retreated and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance reinforced expectations of a prolonged low interest rate environment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.35% lower at 16,731.49 in the previous session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.03%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

BRP Inc DOO.TO: RBC raises target price to C$78 from C$66

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$120 from C$110

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$71 from C$68

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1958.3; +1.73% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.14; +0.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.13; +0.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Jul: Expected -0.2%; Prior -1.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Jul: Prior 5.2%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Jul: Expected 1.5%; Prior 5.6%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jul: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jul: Expected 1.2%; Prior 0.9%

0830 PCE price index mm for Jul: Prior 0.4%

0830 PCE price index yy for Jul: Prior 0.8%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Jul: Prior -70.99 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Jul: Prior -1.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Jul: Prior -0.8%

0945 Chicago PMI for Aug: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.9

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Aug: Expected 72.8; Prior 72.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Aug: Prior 82.5

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Aug: Prior 66.5

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Aug: Prior 3.0%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Aug: Prior 2.7%

1200 Dallas fed PCE for Jul: Prior 1.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.