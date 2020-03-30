TSX futures rise on government measures

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday after the Canadian government said on Friday it would cover 75% of wages for small businesses and the central bank cut its key interest rate to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 5.1% at 12,687.74 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.2%. .N

Canada's top lenders lowered their prime rates by 50 basis points on Friday, hours after the central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rate to help the county weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Canada's AC.TO proposed C$720 million acquisition of tour operator Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO will result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition, the Canadian Competition Bureau said on Friday.

Acadian Timber Corp ADN.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

Corus Entertainment Inc CJRb.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$4 from C$7

Extendicare Inc EXE.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$8.5 from C$9.5

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$45

Gold futures GCc2: $1,642.4; +0.07% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $20.29; -5.67% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $22.73; -8.82% O/R

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 108.8

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected -1.0%; Prior 5.2%

1030 (approx.) Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior 1.20

($1 = C$1.41)

