TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices, COVID-19 treatment hopes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, helped by firmer oil prices, while signs of progress in COVID-19 treatment efforts also bolstered sentiment.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production. O/R

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.54% lower at 16,517.85.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1were up 1.01% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.83% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1were up 0.9%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The U.S. unit of diversified Canadian miner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd NDM.TO on Saturday denied a media report that said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block its proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska early next week.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

BRP Inc DOO.TO: Canaccord Genuity Raises Target Price to C$70 from C$60 Horizon North Logistics Inc HNL.TO: ATB Capital Markets Raises Target Price to C$6 from C$1.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1947.3; +0.58% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.63; +0.68% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.68; +0.74% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Jul: Prior 4.11

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.