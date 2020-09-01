US Markets

TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, helped by firmer oil prices as investors moved into risk assets and stayed away from the safe-haven U.S. dollar which hit multi-year lows.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 1.26%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 1.1%.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Markit manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) data for August is due at 9:30 a.m. ET

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.15% lower at 16,514.44.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO has lost a court challenge in Papua New Guinea over rights to a highlands gold mine and intends to appeal to the country's Supreme Court, the miner said on Tuesday, prolonging a dispute that has halted output as gold prices soar.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1989.5; +0.95% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $43.08; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.85; +1.26% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Aug: Prior 53.6

1000 Construction spending mm for Jul: Expected 1.0%; Prior -0.7%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected 54.5; Prior 54.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Aug: Expected 54.0; Prior 53.2

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Expected 45.8; Prior 44.3

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior 61.5

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Aug: Prior -26.7

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Aug: Prior -8.5

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

