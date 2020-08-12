US Markets
TSX futures rise on firmer oil prices

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian main stock index's futures gained on Wednesday, supported by oil prices that rose on a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.91% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Thomson Reuters-Ipsos PCSI (Primary Consumer Sentiment Index) data for Canada is due at 12:00 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.65% lower at 16,497.01.

Meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.94% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 gained 0.76% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 0.96%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Spin Master Corp TOY.TO: BMO raises price target to C$25 from C$18 Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO: Berenberg raises target price to $41 from $37 Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$43 from C$47

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,930.3; -0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42.27; +1.59% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $45.15; +1.48% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jul: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Expected 1.1%; Prior 1.2%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jul: Expected 258.510; Prior 257.797

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jul: Prior 266.07

0830 CPI mm, SA for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jul: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Jul: Prior -2.3%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Jul: Prior 0.550%

0830 CPI Index SA for Jul: Prior 257.210

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Jul: Prior 0.1%

1200 TR IPSOS PCSI for Aug: Prior 49.62

1400 Federal Budget for Jul: Expected -$193.00 bln; Prior -$864.00 bln

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

