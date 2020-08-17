TSX futures rise on firmer gold prices

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices as worries over mounting coronavirus cases across the world boosted demand for the safe-haven asset.

Gold consolidated near the $1,950 mark after plunging 4.5% last week, buoyed also by a weaker dollar as investors await the fine print on the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy to stem the economic toll of the coronavirus.

More than 21.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,785​ have died

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's foreign securities in June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended o.09% lower at 16,514.61

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.6%. .N

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are set to attend hearings in a Canadian courtroom via telephone on Monday, arguing for the Canadian attorney general to release more confidential documents relating to her arrest.

Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to $37 from $30 Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU_u.TO: BMO raises price target to C$13.75 from C$11.75

Gold futures GCc2: $1,954.4; +0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.97; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.69; -0.25% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected 15.00; Prior 17.20

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected 73; Prior 72

($1= C$1.32)

