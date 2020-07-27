TSX futures rise on firmer gold prices

July 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices as worsening ties between China and the United States sent investors scurrying to safe havens.

Gold soared to an all-time high, surpassing its gains in September 2011, as the yellow metal also benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar and ultra-low interest rates. GOL/

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.13% lower at 15,997.06.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.01%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alaris Royalty AD.TO: National Bank of Canada raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Canfor Corp CFP.TO: RBC raises target price to C$22 from C$18

Premium Brands Holdings PBH.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with "outperform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1941.25; +2.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.46; +0.41% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.46; +0.28% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Durable goods for Jun: Expected 7.2%; Prior 15.7%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Jun: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.7%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jun: Prior 15.3%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jun: Expected 2.3%; Prior 1.6%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jul: Prior -6.10

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.