TSX futures rise on coronavirus slowdown hopes

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Monday as a global slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases boosted investor sentiment.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 3.26 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed down 1.22% at 12,938.30 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 3.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 3.64% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 3.72%. .N

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said it had signed a deal with the local unit of Canadian utilities company ATCO Ltd ACOx.TO to build and operate hydrogen refuelling facilities for vehicles in Western Australia.

Canada's Big Six banks all said they will reduce interest rates on credit cards to provide relief to customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CI Financial Corp CIX.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$16 from C$29

Docebo Inc DCBO.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$18 from C$22

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$50 from C$59

Gold futures GCc2: $1,654.7; +1.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $27.19; -4.06% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $32.88; -3.61% O/R

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Mar: Prior 109.00

