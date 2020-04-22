TSX futures rise in line with global markets

April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, tracking a bounce in global stocks as oil recovered from early losses.

Oil took markets on another rollercoaster ride as Brent reversed an early 12% crash to 1999 lows and give battered petrocurrencies and stock markets something buoyant to climb on.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT).

Data on inflation and new housing prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 3.1% at 13,940.06.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.14%. .N

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO said on Tuesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be flat due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned of rapidly slowing crude volumes.

Canwel Building Materials Group CWX.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from hold

Hardwoods Distribution HDI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy

Gold futures GCc2: $1709.9; +1.88% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $11.63; +0.52% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $19.36; +0.16% O/R

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price mm for Feb: Prior 0.3%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price yy for Feb: Prior 5.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Feb: Prior 284.4

($1= C$1.41)

