TSX futures rise in line with global markets

Contributor
Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, tracking a bounce in global stocks as oil recovered from early losses.

April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, tracking a bounce in global stocks as oil recovered from early losses.

Oil took markets on another rollercoaster ride as Brent reversed an early 12% crash to 1999 lows and give battered petrocurrencies and stock markets something buoyant to climb on.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT).

Data on inflation and new housing prices is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down 3.1% at 13,940.06.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.14%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO said on Tuesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be flat due to the coronavirus pandemic and warned of rapidly slowing crude volumes.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canwel Building Materials Group CWX.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to sell from hold

Hardwoods Distribution HDI.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1709.9; +1.88% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $11.63; +0.52% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $19.36; +0.16% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price mm for Feb: Prior 0.3%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price yy for Feb: Prior 5.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Feb: Prior 284.4

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.41)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

