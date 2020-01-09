TSX futures rise as U.S.-Iran tensions cool

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged higher on Thursday after the United States and Iran retreated from further conflict in the Middle East.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Housing starts for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed flat at 17,167.82 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.35% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.46%..N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's Cenovus Energy CVE.TO unveiled plans to reduce per-barrel greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by the end of 2030, as the country's oil industry faces growing pressure from environmental activists.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Encana Corp ECA.TO: Barclays cuts rating to "underweight" from "equal weight"

Hydro One Ltd H.TO: Wells Fargo upgrades to "overweight" from "equal weight"

OrganiGram Holdings Inc OGI.TO: Raymond James cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1548.8; fell 0.73% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.7; rose 0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.41; fell 0.05% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THRUSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 220,000; Prior 222,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 233,250

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1.728 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.