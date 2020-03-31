TSX futures rise as Trump, Putin agree to talks

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilising energy markets, and China posted an unexpected expansion in factory activity.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's GDP for January and producer prices data for February are due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 2.8% at 13,038.50 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.18%. .N

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO will not cut jobs in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Dave McKay, chief executive of Canada's biggest lender said in an employee memo shared by the company.

Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it will cut second-quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on global travel and aviation.

Aecon Group Inc ARE.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$19.5 from C$23

BRP Inc DOO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$31 from C$40

Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$37 from C$38

Winpak Ltd WPK.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$43 from C$49

Gold futures GCc2: $1,604.8; -1.97% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $21.57; +7.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $23.67; +4% O/R

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 3.2%; Prior 2.9%

0945 (approx.) Chicago PMI for Mar: Expected 40.0; Prior 49.0

1000 (approx.) Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 110.0; Prior 130.7

($1 = C$1.43)

