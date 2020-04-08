US Markets
OVV

TSX futures rise as oil prices hold

Contributor
Samrhitha Arunasalam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, as oil prices steadied on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts.

Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, as oil prices steadied on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canadian housing starts and building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.16% at 13,614.14 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.6%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

More than two dozen employees of Denver-based shale producer Ovintiv Inc OVV.TO sent form letters this week to Texas energy regulators opposing any state-mandated oil production cuts in the face of plunging energy prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$23 from C$32

Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$2.50 from C$2.25

Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$5 from C$12

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,675; +0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $24.4; +3.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $31.96; +0.28% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1200 TR IPSOS PCSI for Apr: Prior 60.10

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.40)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OVV LB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular