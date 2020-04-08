TSX futures rise as oil prices hold
Canada's main stock index futures were higher on Wednesday, as oil prices steadied on hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Canadian housing starts and building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.16% at 13,614.14 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.6%. .N
More than two dozen employees of Denver-based shale producer Ovintiv Inc OVV.TO sent form letters this week to Texas energy regulators opposing any state-mandated oil production cuts in the face of plunging energy prices.
Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$23 from C$32
Marathon Gold Corp MOZ.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$2.50 from C$2.25
Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO: BMO cuts target price to C$5 from C$12
Gold futures GCc2: $1,675; +0.14% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $24.4; +3.26% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $31.96; +0.28% O/R
1200 TR IPSOS PCSI for Apr: Prior 60.10
($1= C$1.40)
