TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on upbeat U.S., China economic data

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, supported by higher oil prices as upbeat economic data from China and the United States restored confidence in global growth.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE ended 0.30% higher at 17,180.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.4%. .N

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Alberta Investment Management Corp would jointly buy a 65% stake in TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Coastal GasLink Pipeline in Canada, KKR said on Thursday.

Israel's Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services HARL.TA said on Wednesday it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada's Manulife Investment Management in U.S. real estate.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,511.2; +0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.88; +0.32% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.1; +0.27% O/R

($1= C$1.31)

