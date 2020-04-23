US Markets
TSX futures rise as oil prices gain on Middle East tensions

Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Futures for Canada's main stock index ticked higher on Thursday, as oil prices gained on rising tensions in the Middle East and output cuts by producing nations to tackle a glut.

Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 rose nearly 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the U.S. Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it in the Gulf. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 2.50% higher at 14,288.16 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.08%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$25 from C$23.5

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$32 from C$30

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -+1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

LME 3-month copper CMCU3: $5,359.50; -+0.1% MET/L

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0800 Build permits R number for Mar: Prior 1.353 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Mar: Prior -6.8%

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 4,200,000; Prior 5,245,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 5,508,500

0830 Continued jobless claims : Expected 16.476 mln; Prior 11.976 mln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Apr: Prior 40.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 38.0; Prior 48.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Apr: Expected 31.5; Prior 39.8

1000 New home sales-units for Mar: Expected 0.645 mln; Prior 0.765 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Mar: Expected -15.0%; Prior -4.4%

1100 (approx) KC Fed Manufacturing for Apr: Prior -18

1100 (approx) KC Fed Composite Index for Apr: Prior -17

($1= C$1.41)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

