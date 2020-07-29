TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

July 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by higher oil prices as a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories buoyed hopes for a recovery in demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 1.3%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 gained 1%, after data showed on Tuesday inventories of crude oil in the United States dropped by 6.8 million barrels last week to 531 million barrels. O/R

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.25% lower at 16,121.32.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.45%. .N

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO expects Asia's contribution to its income to rise to about 25% in five to six years, from 18% now, driven by its push to sell insurance products via digital channels and higher demand after the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO said on Tuesday it reached a mutual agreement to end all sponsorships with and donations to Canada's WE Charity, which has been drawn into controversy surrounding an ethics inquiry into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$18 from C$17

Dundee Precious Metals DPM.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$11.25 from C$10.5

TransAlta Corp TA.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$11.50 from C$10

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1955.44; -0.18% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.39; +0.85% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.69; +1.09% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON XXXDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Jun: Prior -75.26 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Jun: Prior -1.2%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Jun: Prior -1.6%

1000 Pending Homes Index for Jun: Prior 99.6

1000 Pending sales change mm for Jun: Expected 15.0%; Prior 44.3%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed interest on excess reserves: Prior 0.10%

($1= C$1.33)

