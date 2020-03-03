TSX futures rise as oil gains on stimulus hopes

March 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday, after oil prices gained on hopes that the world's major central banks may offer financial stimulus to address the impacts of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index .GSPTSE ended 1.78% higher at 16,553.26 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.82% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.84%. .N

GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO on Monday raised about $1.4 billion in its initial public offering, pricing it below the target range in a conservative step to ride out market volatility in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alaris Royalty Corp AD.TO: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$37 from C$38

Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12

Gold futures GCc2: $1604.5; +0.61 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $48.19; +3.08 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $53.22; +2.54 percent O/R

0945 ISM-New York Index for Feb: Prior 866.9

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Feb: Prior 45.8

($1 = C$1.34)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

