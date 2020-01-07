US Markets

TSX futures rise as Middle East worries ebb

Contributor
Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as fears of escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions receded.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Tuesday as fears of escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions receded.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Trade balance data for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.23% to 17,105.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.27%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Finning International Inc FTT.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts price target to C$29 from C$29.50

Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$11 from C$10.25

North American Construction NOA.TO: National Bank of Canada ups price target to C$24.50 from C$23.50

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$2.20 from C$1.80

Stantec Inc STN.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$40 from C$36

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1570.1; rose 0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.84; fell 0.68% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.32; fell 0.86% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Nov: Expected -$43.8 bln; Prior -$47.2 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Nov: Prior -63.19 bln

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.8%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior -2.0%

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.8%; Prior 0.3%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.1%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.2%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 54.5; Prior 53.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected 52.0; Prior 51.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior 55.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 57.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior 58.5x

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular