TSX futures rise as Middle East worries ease

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday as fears of escalation in Middle East conflict after Iran’s attack on U.S. forces in Iraq ebbed, and as oil prices rose.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.28% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.37% at 17,168.06 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.07% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.28%. .N

Canada issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel to Iran, hours after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

McDonald's MCD.N said it was expanding its pilot of plant-based meat burgers using Beyond Meat BYND.O patty in 52 restaurants across Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph and nearby areas in Canada.

Caltex Australia CTX.AX confirmed it has been approached by UK-based EG Group and others to acquire some or all of its assets, setting up a potential A$9 billion bidding war against Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO.

Hudson's Bay CO HBC.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$11 from C$10.25

Alaris Royalty Corp AD.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$21 from C$20

Automative Properties Real Estate Investment Trust APR_u.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$13 from C$12.50.

Gold futures GCc2: $1579.6; rose 0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.83; rose 0.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $68.73; rose 0.67% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 160,000; prior 67,000

1500 Consumer credit for Nov: Expected $15.00 bln; prior $18.91 bln

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

