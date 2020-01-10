US Markets

TSX futures rise as Middle East conflict abates

Contributor
Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday as a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Friday as a de-escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions boosted appetite for riskier assets.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Employment data for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.39% at 17,235.57 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.44%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg raises target price to C$32 from C$28

Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO: RBC cuts target prices to C$53 from C$54

IA Financial Corp Inc IAG.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$77 from C$74

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1550.9; fell 0.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.65; rose 0.15% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.53; rose 0.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Dec: Expected 164,000; Prior 266,000

0830 Private payrolls for Dec: Expected 152,000; Prior 254,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Dec: Expected 5,000; Prior 54,000

0830 Government payrolls for Dec: Prior 12,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Dec: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.5%

0830 Average earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Average earnings yy for Dec: Expected 3.1%; Prior 3.1%

0830 Average workweek hours for Dec: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Dec: Prior 63.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for Dec: Prior 6.9%

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular