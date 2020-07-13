US Markets
APHA

TSX futures rise as gold prices remain firm

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 an ounce level on Monday, indicating investors' appetite for the yellow metal amid the uncertain market phase.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.93% higher at 15,713.82

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.65%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphira INC APHA.TO: Stifel raises target price to C$8 from C$5.30

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: TD securities raises price target to C$28 from C$24

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,814.5; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.82; -1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.54; -1.62% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget for Jun: Expected -$863.00 bln; Prior -$399.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular