TSX futures rise as gold prices remain firm
July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.
Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 an ounce level on Monday, indicating investors' appetite for the yellow metal amid the uncertain market phase.
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.93% higher at 15,713.82
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.65%. .N
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Aphira INC APHA.TO: Stifel raises target price to C$8 from C$5.30
MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: TD securities raises price target to C$28 from C$24
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,814.5; +0.7% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $39.82; -1.8% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $42.54; -1.62% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1400 Federal budget for Jun: Expected -$863.00 bln; Prior -$399.00 bln
($1= C$1.36)
