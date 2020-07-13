TSX futures rise as gold prices remain firm

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index future rose on Monday, supported by firmer gold prices against the backdrop of global concerns related to rising coronavirus cases.

Gold prices firmed above the key $1,800 an ounce level on Monday, indicating investors' appetite for the yellow metal amid the uncertain market phase.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.11% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.93% higher at 15,713.82

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.65%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphira INC APHA.TO: Stifel raises target price to C$8 from C$5.30

MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO: TD securities raises price target to C$28 from C$24

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,814.5; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.82; -1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.54; -1.62% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1400 Federal budget for Jun: Expected -$863.00 bln; Prior -$399.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.