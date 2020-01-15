US Markets

TSX futures rise as gold prices gain ahead of U.S.-China trade deal

Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of signing of the U.S.-China phase 1 trade deal, supported by gains in gold prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.34% to 17,352.90 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: CIBC raises rating to neutral from underperformer

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$57 from C$55

Air Canada AC.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$54

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1552.4; rose 0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.31; rose 0.14% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.54; rose 0.08% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Jan: Expected 3.55; Prior 3.50

0830 PPI final demand yy for Dec: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.1%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Dec: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Dec: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Dec: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.2%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Dec: Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Dec: Prior 0%

($1 = 1.30 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters

