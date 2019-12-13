TSX futures rise as crude prices soar on trade optimism

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada stock futures rose on Friday, as risk appetite improved following progress in U.S.-China trade talks, pushing crude prices to three-month highs.

Washington has set its terms for a trade deal with Beijing, offering to suspend some tariffs on goods and cut others in exchange for Chinese purchases of more American farm goods, sources said on Thursday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.04% at 16,946.90 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.44% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.5%. .N

The scrapping of a second Canadian IPO in as many months this week caps a year of declining activity, highlighting the challenges facing issuers as trade uncertainty and the growth of passive investing weigh on new offerings.

Mexico's Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal that includes tougher enforcement of worker rights and the elimination of a patent provision for biologic drugs.

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$34 from C$39

Gold futures GCc2: $1472.6; +0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $59.79; +1.03% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.08; +1.37% O/R

0830 Import prices mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.5%

0830 Export prices mm for Nov: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

0830 Import prices yy for Nov: Prior -3.0%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Nov: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Nov: Prior 0.1%

0830 Retail control for Nov: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail sales yy for Nov: Prior 3.10%

1000 Business inventories mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.0%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Oct: Prior 0.6%

($1 = C$1.33)

