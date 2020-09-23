TSX futures rise ahead of Trudeau's address over COVID-19 outbreak
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a what he says is a far-reaching plan to address the economic pain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trudeau will appear in a rare evening national broadcast at 6:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT) on Wednesday to talk about "the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as we face down the prospect of a second wave of the virus," the prime minister's office said.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.67% at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.01% higher at 16,142.89 on Tuesday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 rose 223 points or 0.82% while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 gained 15.25 points, or 0.50% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 28.5 points, or 0.26%..N
Ford Motor Co F.N will invest C$1.95 billion ($1.46 billion) in its Oakville and Windsor plants in Canada as part of a tentative deal with Canadian autoworkers, Unifor union National President Jerry Dias said on Tuesday.
Oil edged up to around $42 a barrel after a report said U.S. fuel inventories fell, although rising crude supply and growing numbers of coronavirus cases that raise concern of stalling demand capped gains.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,885.6; -0.72% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $39.91; +0.25% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $41.91; +0.46% O/R
Flash readings of a survey on U.S. business activity due later in the day.
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
