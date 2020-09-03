TSX futures rise ahead of July trade data

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures rose on Thursday, ahead of an expected uptick in domestic trade data for July, while promises of more global fiscal and monetary stimulus further bolstered sentiment.

The trade deficit is likely to have narrowed to C$2.50 billion ($1.91 billion) in July from C$3.19 billion in June, as per Reuters poll.

Canada's trade data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.14% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% higher at 16,697.97.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.84%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Altice USA Inc's ATUS.N C$10.3 billion ($7.9 billion) offer on Wednesday to snap up the U.S. assets of Cogeco Inc CGO.TO and sell the rest to Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO has been rejected by the Canadian cable company's top investor.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO: RBC raises target price to C$54 from C$53

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: RBC raises target price to C$117 from C$109

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC raises target price to C$88 from C$75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1928.7; -0.42% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.77; -1.78% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.67; -1.71% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Aug: Prior 262,649

0830 International trade for Jul: Expected -$58.0 bln; Prior -$50.7 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Jul: Prior -79.32 bln

0830 Initial jobless clm : Expected 950,000; Prior 1,006,000

0830 Jobless clm 4week average : Prior 1,068,000

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 14.000 mln; Prior 14.535 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q2: Expected 12.1%; Prior 12.2%

0830 Productivity revised for Q2: Expected 7.5%; Prior 7.3%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Aug: Prior 54.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Aug: Prior 54.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Aug: Expected 57.0; Prior 58.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Aug: Expected 65.0; Prior 67.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Aug: Prior 42.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Aug: Prior 67.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Aug: Prior 57.6

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C1.3095)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.